Score a bullseye for Frontline at Laois darts extravaganza

A selection of players from the World Darts Championships will take part in an upcoming fundraiser in Durrow to raise funds for Heroes Aid - FRONT LINE WORKERS.

Among the pros coming are: Gary Anderson, Rob Cross, Devon Peterson and Irish star Brendan Dolan.

The championship players will play against local players - maximum of ten. Anyone wishing to take part must raise up to €200 through sponsorship cards.

"The biggest Darts Exhibition Laois has ever seen with proceeds going to the Front Line Workers," say the organisers.

The event in The Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow on Friday, February 18 at 7.30pm.

For more information and tickets call Barry on 085 8602316. Tickets have limited availability. VIP tickets are €50 while general entry costs €30.

Heroes Aid was established by small number of people with various professionals backgrounds, including healthcare, at the end of March 2020 in response to the global pandemic, Covid-19.

The initial focus was to provide critical stop-gap resources to front-line healthcare workers who are working to combat the spread of the pandemic in the Republic of Ireland.

Heroes Aid provides critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed by front-line healthcare workers in order to maintain continuity of hospital and community healthcare services established to provide relief of sickness, disease or human suffering in the community such an exceptional environment.