12 Feb 2022

Local Camross Community and sporting group team up for return of popular auction

Local Camross Community groups team up for return of popular auction

Brian Lowry

12 Feb 2022 2:54 PM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

After a three year absence, the Camross parish auction will return on Sunday February 20 for what is a vital fundraiser for the community of Camross.

This year, the auction will be a joint effort between the Parish committee and the Camross GAA club with plenty of fayre expected to be up for grabs.

Along with firewood, turf and farm produce, there will also be a number of valuable vouchers to be bid on as communities all over Ireland look to get back on their feet and raise some money.

The auctioneer on the day is been kept under wraps for now but all donations will be greatly appreciated and if you wish to donate, please contact any member of either committees or the Parish Priest.

