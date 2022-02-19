Laois Offaly Credit Union boost for vital meals on wheels service

A vital cross-county boundary Laois Offaly service in Portarlington has been given a boost by the local credit uion.
Portarlington Meals on Wheels thanked Portarlington Credit Union for their generous donation of €3,000 to their service.
"The CU have been very generous to us over the years, as they have been to many organisations in the town," said the Meals on Wheels team.
Brendan Broderick (Treasurer) & Paul Mooney (Chairman) from Meals on Wheels Portarlington accepted the donation from Michelle Shortall (P&D Chairperson) Port Credit Union.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.