19 Feb 2022

Laois Offaly Credit Union boost for vital meals on wheels service

Conor Ganly

19 Feb 2022 12:53 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A vital cross-county boundary Laois Offaly service in Portarlington has been given a boost by the local credit uion.

Portarlington Meals on Wheels thanked Portarlington Credit Union for their generous donation of €3,000 to their service.

"The CU have been very generous to us over the years, as they have been to many organisations in the town," said the Meals on Wheels team.

Brendan Broderick (Treasurer) & Paul Mooney (Chairman) from Meals on Wheels Portarlington accepted the donation from Michelle Shortall (P&D Chairperson) Port Credit Union.

