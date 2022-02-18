A first for Portlaoise hospital in helping Laois people with diabetes

A new diabetes service has just been launched at Portlaoise hospital which aims to equp people with the skills to more effectively managed the illness to reduce complicaitons.

The HSE says the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRPH) is now offering patients with type 1 diabetes a Dose Adjustment For Normal Eating (DAFNE) course.

A statement said it aims to teach participants how to manage their blood glucose levels by accurately calculating their insulin dose needs for meals, exercise and a changing lifestyle.

The organisers hope that given that the course is being run online it might fit in better with participants work and home commitments. By the end of the year, the diabetes team in Portlaoise hope to offer a choice of remote or face to face DAFNE courses.

Lorraine Kelly is a Senior Dietician at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

"The DAFNE course teaches participants crucial diabetes-management skills. DAFNE has been shown to improve control of blood glucose and to reduce the incidence of acute complications of diabetes such as severe hypoglycaemia (82% reduction) and diabetic ketoacidosis (62% reduction)," she said.

Regina Healion is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Diabetes at the Portlaoise hospital.

“The Remote DAFNE course takes five weeks to complete and consists of pre and post-course appointments as well as online learning from home which participants can complete in their own time and at their own pace. There will also be weekly small group video support calls,” she said.

Pictured: Michael Knowles, General Manager, Sandra McCarthy, Director of Nursing, Lorraine Kelly, Senior Dietician, Dr Kyithar, Consultant Endocrinologist, Regina Healion, CNSp Diabetes, Dr Connaughton, Clinical Director, Dr Sharma, Consultant Endocrinologist

Dr John Connaughton, Clinical Director at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, beleived the service will help.

"This is a very positive development for anyone with type 1 diabetes attending MRH Portlaoise. DAFNE allows patients to fit diabetes into their lives rather than fitting their lives into diabetes and in addition, it improves glycaemic control for them."

Michael Knowles, General Manager at the Laois hospital, also looked forward to the benefits.

“I am delighted that we are now providing this well-structured course that allows people with type 1 diabetes to experience the incredible quality-of-life improvements reported by those in other countries who have attended DAFNE."

Anyone aged over 17, under the care of the diabetes service at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, can register to attend the Remote DAFNE programme by letting their consultant, nurse or dietitian know.

With type 1 diabetes, the pancreas makes either very little or no insulin. Without this important hormone, blood glucose can't get into cells to release energy and it then begins to build up in the bloodstream. Without proper management this can have fatal consequences. This is why the DAFNE course is such an important tool for those with the condition.

Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented. Some people have certain genes that make them more likely to develop the illness, but thankfully many won't go on to develop type 1 diabetes.

