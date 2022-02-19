Laois community postpones Hub and the Park fundraising big reveal

The photo shows, the Hynes, Scott and Mc Namara Families from the fundraising committee
The Camross Parish Development Association has postponed the announcement of how much funds have been raised for new amenities and facilities for the local community.
The Association were hoping to break some good news on Saturday, February 19 at 4.30pm in the village.
However, they are rescheduling the event because of the weather forecast for the day. The big reveal ill now take place on Friday, February 25 at 4.40pm.
The target of €65,000 was boosted by an Aviva Broker Community Fund award for €10,000 in December 2021.
Money raised will go to paying for a community playing field and walkway as well as a new community centre hub.
They aim to have the Hub and the Park complete in Spring 2022.
