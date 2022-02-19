Search

19 Feb 2022

Laois community postpones Hub and the Park fundraising big reveal

camross

The photo shows, the Hynes, Scott and Mc Namara Families from the fundraising committee

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 Feb 2022 9:53 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Camross Parish Development Association has postponed the announcement of how much funds have been raised for new amenities and facilities for the local community.

The Association were hoping to break some good news on Saturday, February 19 at 4.30pm in the village.

However, they are rescheduling the event because of the weather forecast for the day. The big reveal ill now take place on Friday, February 25 at 4.40pm.

The target of €65,000 was boosted by an Aviva Broker Community Fund award for €10,000 in December 2021.

Money raised will go to paying for a community playing field and walkway as well as a new community centre hub.

Bad timing - repair begins of 'ugliest clock ever' in Portlaoise

They aim to have the Hub and the Park complete in Spring 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media