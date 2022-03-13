Portlaoise volunteers sought for vital Daffodil Day for cancer

Volunteers are needed in Portlaoise to help collect vital funds for cancer care on Daffodil Day which is being backed this year by Laois native Claire Byrne.

Cathy Fennelly is one of the organisers of the Portlaoise collection for the Irish Cancer Society which takes place on Friday, March 25.

"We need volunteers to collect at various locations in Portlaoise. Please contact Cathy (086)879-7907 or message the Facebook Page Portlaoise Daffodil Day. Give your name, mobile number and time available," she said.

Claire Byrne spoke at the launch of this year's event: “I am proud to support Daffodil Day 2022. Cancer affects every family in Ireland in some way, and we know that this year alone, almost 45,000 people will hear the words ‘you have cancer’.

“Daffodil Day has such an important place in the calendar each year and I’m delighted that it will be back on our streets on March 25th.

“I look forward to once again seeing communities come together united with a single purpose, to raise funds and take back from cancer,” she said.

Ways to support Daffodil Day

• Donate at www.Cancer.ie/Donate or over the phone on 0818 10 20 30

• Sell Daffodil pins in your local community

• Donate through Facebook, Instagram or JustGiving

• Register for our steps challenge at www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/ fundraise/daffodil-day/get- involved-this-daffodil-day/ take-part-in-our-steps- challenge-this-march

• Purchase Daffodil Day items on our online shop

• Purchase a Daffodil pin and donate at Centra stores nationwide

• Revolut users can donate to the Irish Cancer Society through the ‘Donations Tab’ on the Revolut app

• By texting DAF, DAFF or DAFFODIL (€4) to 50300

• By getting your primary school, secondary school or company involved: www.Cancer.ie/GetInvolved

For further information about the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day campaign, visit www.cancer.ie/daffodilday

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, said, “We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer. Daffodil Day is such a special and hopeful day for our entire community. Throughout the pandemic we’ve been so lucky that people have found innovative ways to support us but we are looking forward to seeing Ireland turn yellow once again on March 25th.

“The pandemic showed us how we can achieve incredible things when we come together with a purpose. Now we must focus this effort on making sure we don’t go backwards on the progress made in saving lives from cancer.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer. Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research.”

People are being asked to take part and take back from cancer in any way they can this Daffodil Day. As well as donating at Cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, they can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

Anyone with concerns or questions about cancer can contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700 and SupportLine@IrishCancer.ie