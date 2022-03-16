Council asked to fix popular Laois amenity access

Laois County Council should upgrade a private lane in south Laois because it gives access to the popular Granstown Lake, a county councillor insists.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, tabled a motion at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He called on the local authority to carry out repairs on the road the Lake near Ballacolla. He said this road is used daily by many people visiting this area for fishing, walking and recreation. It is an important tourist attraction for south Laois.

He said it is used by many local people and local angling clubs have invested in it also.

“It is not a very long lane,” he said. “I want this to become a public road under the remit of Laois County Council.”

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, agreed.

“The whole area is lovely and it would be brilliant if the whole road could be repaired,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing at the meeting.

“The lane identified is not in-charge of Laois County Council. An application in respect of this lane could be considered under a Local Improvement Scheme,” he said.