Laois Hospice seeking support for Sunflower Day

Volunteers will be out on the streets collecting to raise funds for Laois Hospice this Friday, June 10.

Hospice care and homecare is all about providing help and support to those living with a life-limiting illness and their families. Hospice care is provided either in specialist units in the hospice or in the person’s own home with specialist palliative trained home care nurses.

With hospices nationwide needing to raise approximately €20 million each year to continue to provide their person-centred loving care to patients and their families, Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise as much funding as possible for hospice and specialist palliative homecare services across Ireland, with all funds raised locally, staying locally.

Speaking ahead of the return of the on-street collection, Chairperson of Laois Hospice, Seamus O’Donoghue said: “We are thrilled to be able to return to our traditional on-street collection this year as part of our fundraising campaign and we are calling on members of the public throughout the country to donate what they can to help support their local hospice or homecare service. With all funds raised locally, staying locally, together we can all make a difference to the lives of hospice patients and their families.”

Laois Hospice are urging people to support by donating to the on-street volunteers on Friday June 10, or by dedicating a sunflower in memory of a loved one online at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays