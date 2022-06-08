Over 150 Laois volunteers already placed by new service

Over 150 Laois volunteers matched to local good causes -480

For the first time, Laois has a central dedicated volunteer placement service, and already it has matched over 150 volunteers to a charity that suits them best.

Laois Volunteer Service based in the BloomHQ in Mountrath, has supplied and trained volunteers to support charity shops, SOSAD mental health centre, tidy towns, victim support groups, Le Chéile, scouts, Fáilte Isteach, Laois SPCA, PATH homeless charity, Laois African Support Group and the Zero Cost shop for Ukraine refugees, among other good causes.

Catriona Ryan Manager gave a presentation to Laois councillors in May at county hall.

She has ambitions to offer yet more supports.

“Not a week goes by but we get a call, perhaps from a full time carer looking for a volunteer who is vetted and we want to reactivate that service. It might be someone with an intellectual disability who needs someone trustworthy.

“The Alone charity for older people has gone to Kilkenny. We want to get that service back in Laois. We also aim to reactivate Befriending Laois.

She asks people who are interested in volunteering or in getting volunteer help, to visit their website.

“Registration is free, and you get advice in finding a suitable role. We give training and arrange Garda vetting, and give advice.

“There is a volunteer role for everyone. There has been a huge explosion in virtual volunteering. People want to give a bit back, such as doing bookkeeping.

“The impact of volunteers was estimated back in 2013 to be worth €5 billion to the economy. We hope to get an update on that from the census.

“It boosts physical and mental wellbeing, it helps people to return to employment and the community benefits as well. During Covid 79% of people volunteered in some way.” Ms Ryan said.

Councillors warmly praised the work.

“It is uplifting. Without volunteers we’d be in a sad situation in this country,” said Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

“You are doing a wonderful job. One close to me is SOSAD and I know the support you give. Thank you very much,” said Cllr Noel Tuohy.

“Communities would die without volunteers. Older people need volunteers more than anybody. Work with smaller towns. We have new people who move in, maybe who are old and are quite lonely. It can take 20 years to settle in. I’m involved with the Vincent de Paul and we have a major problem with getting enough volunteers. There is no greater reward than that feelgood factor,” Cllr Ollie Clooney said.

Cllr James Kelly noted the benefit of volunteers from Befriending Laois who sit with old people for a couple of hours for company, and of those who helped at the Mountrath St Patrick’s Day parade.

Laois Volunteer Service is one of 29 established around Ireland in the past two years, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development. See www.volunteerlaois.ie