Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Arts, Culture and Heritage Award winner #laoisawards

The Portarlington Art Collectctive has won the Arts, Culture and Heritage Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

In deciding upon a winner, the judge said the Port Art Collective reflects what a can be achieved by being diverse in the creative sector and embracing all types of creativity in Portarlington, be it visual art, street art or performances giving creatives a place to shine.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Thomasina was given the honour of presenting the winning the winner with a Galway Crystal Plate and prize-money of €500.

John Mulholland, Chief Executive of Laois County Council, presented the runner up prize of €250 to the Laois Heritage Society.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Arts, Culture and Heritage section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Killeen Community Group

Port Art Collective

Laois Heritage Society

Frances Harney

Portlaoise Musical Society

Spink Comhaltas

Laois Youth Dance Ensemble

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28. It is sponsored by People First Credit Union and by Creative Ireland Laois, as part of the Creative Ireland Programme, in partnership with Laois County Council.

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express / LAOIS LIVE is honoured to be the media partner.