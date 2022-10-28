Laois Community & Voluntary Award Unsung Hero #laoisawards

Liz Clear from Mountmellick has won the Unsung Hero Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

The judges had high praise in their citation for the winner of the final award of the night.

“Described as a ‘superhero’ in the community, this person has for years played a fundamental role in their local and wider community. They go above and beyond, are selfless and a true inspiration," they said.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming had the honour of presenting the award to the 2022 winner who is the Chairperson of the Laochra Laois special Olympics Club.

A total of 12 people living in Laois were nominated for the Unsung Hero Award in 2022. This accolade is awarded for significant contribution made by an individual to life in their own local community and beyond.

The following is the full list of other nominees in the Unsung Hero section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Andrew McQuillian

Fr. Thomas O'Reilly PP

Sean Murray

Kay Butler

Damien Nee

Bernie Phelan

Anthony Tynan

Paul Quail

Bosco Lawler

Margaret Geoghegan

Aisling Donoher

Evan Reid

Geraldine Galvin

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 17.

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express Laois Live is honoured to be the media partner.