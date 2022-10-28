Search

28 Oct 2022

Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Best Kept Residential Area #laoisawards

Laois Community & Voluntary Award Environment Category

Best Kept Residential Area Winners

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:17 PM

Kiln Lane Residents Association in Mountrath won the new Best Kept Residential Area at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

The judge commended the “extremely high” quality of the entrants but she chose Kiln Lane. The citation said that on nominating the group Margaret Moore noted that the residents are very proud to live in the area, not just because it’s well maintained and well looked after all year round, but because they have a community of 90 houses with neighbours that care and look out for each other.

The Chief Executive of Laois County Council John Mullholland presented the winner with a Galway Crystal Plate and prize money of €500.

Cllr Thomasina Connelly, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, presented the runner-up prize of  €250 in this category to Clonaslee Tidy Towns.

The following is the full list of nominees in the section which also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

  • Hillview Residents Association
  • Clonaslee Tidy Towns
  • Droimnin Residents Association
  • Pattisons Estate
  • Twomney Park
  • Manor Court
  • Grange Hall
  • Brock View
  • Manor Lane
  • Kiln Lane Residents Association
  • Church Avenue Residents Association

The award, which was sponsored by People First Credit Union, was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28.  

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express / Laois Live is honoured to be the media partner.

 

Local News

