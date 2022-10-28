Laois Community & Voluntary Sports Category Winner #laoisawards.

The Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe (SVT) Canoening & Kayaking Club is the 2022 Sports Category winner at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

The judge said the Club for brings a significant level of water based activities to their area, welcoming members from all walks of life with activities being accessible to young and old alike, being proactive in promoting the Barrow Blueway and working tirelessly with local and national stakeholders.

Clive Davis of the People First Credit Union presented the award in this category to the SVT Canoeing and Kayaking Club

The winner receives a Galway Crystal Plate and prize-money of €500.

Paddy Buggy, Laois PPN presented the runner up prize in this category to St Abban’s AC Fit4Life to the runner-up received prize-money of €250. More below picture.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Age Friendly section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Portlaoise Mothers & Others

Emo National School & ASD Unit

Arthritis Ireland, Laois Branch

St Abbans AC Fit 4 Life

SVT Canoening & Kayaking Club

Ballyroan Bluestars Juvenile Basketball Club

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28. It was sponsored by People First Credit Union and by Laois Sports Partnership CLG.

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express / Laois Live is honoured to be the media partner.