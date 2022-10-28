Search

28 Oct 2022

Laois Community & Voluntary Sports Category Winner #laoisawards.

Laois Community & Voluntary Age Friendly Inclusion Category

Sports Award category winner

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:13 PM

The Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe (SVT) Canoening & Kayaking Club is the 2022 Sports Category winner at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

The judge said the Club for brings a significant level of water based activities to their area, welcoming members from all walks of life with activities being accessible to young and old alike, being proactive in promoting the Barrow Blueway and working tirelessly with local and national stakeholders.

Clive Davis of the People First Credit Union presented the award in this category to the SVT Canoeing and Kayaking Club
The winner receives a Galway Crystal Plate and prize-money of €500.

Paddy Buggy, Laois PPN presented the runner up prize in this category to St Abban’s AC Fit4Life to the runner-up received prize-money of €250. More below picture.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Age Friendly section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

  • Portlaoise Mothers & Others
  • Emo National School & ASD Unit
  • Arthritis Ireland, Laois Branch
  • St Abbans AC Fit 4 Life
  • SVT Canoening & Kayaking Club
  • Ballyroan Bluestars Juvenile Basketball Club

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28.  It was sponsored by People First Credit Union and by Laois Sports Partnership CLG.

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express / Laois Live is honoured to be the media partner.

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media