Laois village raffling €100,000 tractor

A community in south Laois has come together to raffle a €100,000 tractor to build a community centre.
Clough Community Vision Committee came up with the novel fundraising idea in order to build a hall for their community.
They have set up a website and will be selling tickets for €30 each and one lucky winner will win the John Deere 6100M tractor in March.
Their online promotion states that: “Clough Community Vision Committee was set up to develop and build a community centre for our school and village.
Funds, of course, are always important and this year, in order to fundraise they are having a raffle for a John Deere tractor worth 100,000 euro. This is an online raffle and can be accessed at http://www.clickheretowinajohndeere.ie "
The committee collected their tractor from Templetuohy Farm Machinery Ltd last September.
Templetuohy's Pat Bergin wished the committee well. He said it's a great prize and noted that tractors are going up in value at the moment due to inflation.
Clough Community Vision Committee at the handover with Pat Bergin and Jimmy Butler at Templetuohy Farm Machinery Ltd
