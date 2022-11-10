Laois village raffling €100,000 tractor

A community in south Laois has come together to raffle a €100,000 tractor to build a community centre.

Clough Community Vision Committee came up with the novel fundraising idea in order to build a hall for their community.

They have set up a website and will be selling tickets for €30 each and one lucky winner will win the John Deere 6100M tractor in March.

Their online promotion states that: “Clough Community Vision Committee was set up to develop and build a community centre for our school and village.

Funds, of course, are always important and this year, in order to fundraise they are having a raffle for a John Deere tractor worth 100,000 euro. This is an online raffle and can be accessed at http://www.clickheretowinajohndeere.ie "

The committee collected their tractor from Templetuohy Farm Machinery Ltd last September.

Templetuohy's Pat Bergin wished the committee well. He said it's a great prize and noted that tractors are going up in value at the moment due to inflation.