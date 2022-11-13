Laois teens to benefit from new facilities at community centre

After a difficult couple of years on the back of Covid-19, activities the people behind the Cullohill Community Centre say things are finally are getting back to normal.

Part of this, they saying includes phase to of the extension of the Centre.

In spite of the challenges, phase one of the extension has been completed while another grant through Laois Partnership has been secured to complete the development works.

The community has been told that this development was due to start in September but due to a minor technical issue, it will now likely commence mid-November. They say the new build will include a storage room as well as youth space which should be a great asset for teenagers in particular.

Work carried out in phase one included an extension to the rear adding primarily to the handball facilities but also adding value to thesquash court. To the front the stage has been removed from the main hall with a new large meeting room in this area. The kitchen has been restructured to now include a disabled toilet plus storage space.

The existing meeting room was upgraded. Coinciding with the build, it was decided to rewire the entire centre to bring all wiring detail to the latest specifications.

There are lots of activities faciliated in the south Laois village by the Centre. These include: handball, pilates, squash, martial arts, education, flower club, cards, meeting rooms on request; Hip Hop dancing; pop up clothes market; Irish dancing; indoor soccer.

There are additional spaces for anyone who might want to join activities. Further details from any committee member who are visiting local households looking for support / donations with all contributions greatly appreciated.