POLL: What is the best part of Electric Picnic?

Ahead of the Electric Picnic 2018 line up announcement on Thursday, we want to know what our readers love most about the festival?

Is it the wonderful Stradbally setting, the Main Stage, the throwback to the 90's or Trenchtown vibes?

Vote in the poll and let us know what your favourite part of Electric Picnic is.

LATEST - Weather prediction on possibility of snow for St Patrick's Day.

Watch: Laois man warns of gambling addiction signs during Cheltenham 2018 on TV talk show.

Laois tractor dealer on Revenue's latest List of Tax Defaulters.