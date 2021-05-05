POLL
READER POLL: Are you in favour of minimum unit pricing for alcohol?
Share your reasons with us in the comments
Yes
No
Cabinet has officially signed off on minimum unit pricing for alcohol legislation.
This legislation is due to come into effect at the beginning of 2022.
The move has been met with mixed reactions across a range of lobby groups, political spheres and the general public.
We want to know, as readers, do you agree with this move?
Please leave your detailed responses in the comments and we may include them in next week's newspaper.
