VOTE: Who do you think will headline Electric Picnic 2018?

The discussion of who will headline Electric Picnic 2018 has raised its head as Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed for Firefly Festival in Delaware this June.

Firefly has a strong lineup with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and The Killers joining Arctic Monkeys as the top acts.

The American music festival ticket price is fairly on par with the Laois festival with tickets coming in at $269.

So, people are now speculating that Arctic Monkeys could be in the running for headlining EP2018?

Just saw that Arctic Monkeys are headlining Firefly fingers crossed they head to Electric Picnic #iwish #electricpicnic2018 #please — Emma Purcell (@EmmaPurcell2) January 11, 2018

If the organisers of Electric Picnic don’t at least try to get the Arctic Monkeys it’s a joke January 11, 2018

Taking into consideration the variety of acts that have headlined Electric Picnic over the past fourteen years and a number of acts that have released new albums this year, Leinster Express has come up with a list of possibilities to headline in 2018.

Who do you think will headline Electric Picnic 2018? Take our poll, tweet us (@Laoisnews) or leave a comment on Facebook.

Electric Picnic will take place from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2 2018.

This year the Hazel Wood stage will host a night featuring an all-female comedy line up, as an extra treat for weekend campers.