POLL: People of Laois! Should the Electric Picnic festival go ahead this year?

Electric Picnic organisers have this week applied to Laois County Council for a licence to stage the festival for a full capacity 70,000 event in late September.

The Stradbally-based festival was initially planned for the weekend of September 3 to 5, but will instead take place on September 24 to 26 at its usual venue of Cosby Hall.

The organisers, Festival Republic, say the revised dates are to facilitate the vaccine rollout and give the festival its best chance of taking place.

With approximately 100,000 revellers descending on Stradbally for the event each year, local representatives and the Laois public are questioning whether the event should take place in 2021.

