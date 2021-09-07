POLL: Are you happy with your CAO offer?
Just over 55,000 students have received college offers issued by the CAO today, but a rise in points due to grade inflation means some have lost out on their first choice.
However, half of all Level 8 applicants received an offer of place on their preferred course, a figure only slightly lower than last year's 52% and 2019's 53%.
