VOTE NOW - Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for June

We're back with another Sports Star of the Month award, in association with Downey's Auto Stop, and we have five more nominees in the running.

The poll will run until 1pm next Tuesday afternoon, so be sure to get your vote in before then. For details on all five nominees, see below.

---

GRAHAM BRODY

The Laois goalkeeper was outstanding in the Leinster final clash with Dublin, making a string of brilliant saves to hold the rampant Dubs at bay in the early stages. Went on his customary runs around the field as well to good effect, and kept a clean sheet against Carlow earlier in the month as well.

---

SORCHA MOLONEY

One of the rising stars in Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC, Sorcha put in a brilliant performance at the All-Ireland schools Track and Field championships in Tullamore to claim a gold medal in the 3,000m.

---

THE HARPS FÉILE TEAM

All-Ireland camogie titles are hard won for teams from Laois, but The Harps were one of two Laois clubs to achieve the feat in June. They were imperious throughout their campaign in Division 3, culminating in a 3-0 to 0-2 win over Dublin giants St Vincent's in the final.

---

O'MOORE'S FÉILE TEAM

The O'Moore's girls were the second Laois team to claim an All-Ireland camogie title in June, as they got their hands on the Division 4 trophy thanks to a 3-2 to 1-3 win over Portlaw from Waterford in the final.

---

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA HANDBALL TEAM

It's not ever day you get to make history, but the young handballers from Clough-Ballacolla did just that in June. They became the first Laois team to win an All-Ireland Féíle One-Wall title, as they defeated Mountbellew from Galway in a highly competitive final.