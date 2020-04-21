POLL: Do you want Electric Picnic 2020 to be cancelled due to Covid-19?

So far Electric Picnic 2020 is still happening this September, but local opposition is growing in Stradbally at having 70,000 people descend on their 'little town' in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic?

The biggest festival in Ireland is still almost five months away.

Residents of Stradbally, Laois have been responding to a local opinion poll, and all of the comments so far are a resounding no.

"Even though I have my tickets & I would desperately miss the picnic as it’s my favorite time of year I would also prefer to see it not go ahead this year it’s not worth the risk to everyone’s health even if there was a vaccine....... on another note could we trust a ‘rushed made’ vaccine if one became available in the morning? I’d be very sceptical if I’m honest! Vaccines usually take over a year if not longer to be researched.....tried......etc......" local Sinead Neagh Moran comments.

"Against, will be too risky still bringing crowds into the area never mind the amount of support staff that will be there a couple of months ahead of the event," said Diarmuid Drennan.

Meanwhile Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he believes social distancing will be a reality until there is a vaccine, and "that's likely to be next year", putting doubt on any packed gatherings in 2020.

Electric Picnic was expanded to a capacity of 70,000 people this year, and is sold out. It is due to take place from September 3 to 7.

So what do you think? Are you hoping the biggest festival in Ireland can still happen in Laois, or should organisers cancel it for a year?

Poll closes at lunchtime on Wednesday April 21. Have your say!