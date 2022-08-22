IN PICTURES: Portlaoise best in Laois for rooks and bats

Portlaoise not only has one of the fastest growing populations in Ireland, but it has the largest roost of rooks in the county too.
The heritage site of The Downs, a glacial ridge covered in mature trees near the town centre, is now known to have the largest rook roost in Laois.
It was the focus of a fascinating walk called Bats About Rooks, held last Friday August 19 as part of Laois Heritage Week.
Birdwatch Ireland's Ricky Whelan led the information walk, while Kildare Bat Group expert Anna Collins also gave a talk about bats, leading the audience after dark along the River Triogue bank.
Alf Harvey was there to snap the photographs on behalf of Laois Heritage and Laois County Council.
Scroll through our gallery by clicking on NEXT under each image.
