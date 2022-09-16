MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: 1982 Portarlington French Festival

Take a look back into Portarlington's past in a lovely video reissued by RTÉ Archives this week.
In their On This Day feature, they feature the 1982 Portarlington Festival de Francais.
The 40 year old report includes a snail eating competition, a barman's race, and lots of local faces, who can you spot?
Scroll through our video stills, with link to video following the gallery.
