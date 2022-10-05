IN PICTURES: Laois band Transmitter perform special school gigs

The hugely popular Laois wedding rock band Transmitter kicked off a special tour of Laois venues recently, to entertain the county's secondary school students and marginalised communities.
Full story below image. Click on NEXT to view more photos.
Transmitter are playing a six special performances in County Laois as part of the Government of Ireland’s Live Performance Support Scheme administered by Laois Arts and Laois County Council.
The Portlaoise band began with an energetic gig on Monday September 26 in Donaghmore Workhouse Museum for the students of St Fergals's College, Rathdowney
The following Monday they played for the students of Scoil Chriost Rí, St. Mary's CBS and Colaiste Dun Masc to Dunamaise Arts Centre, with a later performance for members of the displaced communities and Laois Integration Network.
The performances were also recorded in video.
The performances will offer access to the arts for young people and marginalised communities, including artists, dancers, musicians, designers, a vast array of crew, actors, spoken word artists, venues, printers, photographers, videographers and audio production engineers directly benefit as a result.
The project is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.