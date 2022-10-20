Search

20 Oct 2022

IN PICTURES: Multicultural Laois school has students from 38 countries

Lynda Kiernan

20 Oct 2022

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois secondary school is one of the most diverse in the country, and proud of it.

Portlaoise College has students from over thirty eight different countries.

This week they gave their students the opportunity to demonstrate their pride in their home countries and to educate other students about their culture, at the school’s 4th Annual Intercultural Day.

Scroll through these great photographs. More on the day below photo. 

Students from all over the world now study at Portlaoise College, including Ecuador, Latvia, Germany, Fiji, the Phillipines, Ukraine, Poland, France, Egypt and Brazil.

They all created stalls to appeal to showcase beautiful displays of artefacts, personal belongings, foods, posters and flags.

Students and teachers alike took the opportunity to taste new foods and to learn from engaging with enthusiastic students from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

Principal is Noel Daly.

 “At Portlaoise College we love to celebrate diversity and the many different cultures and traditions in our school, this was especially evident at our Intercultural Day in which students learned to appreciate and respect other cultures and understand the beauty in diversity, I can’t wait for next year’s event,” he said.

The event organiser is Home School Liaison Officer Sean O’Neill.

“It was an outstanding success thanks to hard work and preparation by all pupils, staff and parents as it showcased what an inclusive school Portlaoise College is. This day is a wonderful example of everyone in our school community working together,” he said.

