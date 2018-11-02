WATCH: Johnny Marr of The Smiths will never forget his Athy roots

The Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr got a warm welcome home in Athy as a special plaque was unveiled which he dedicated to his family especially his parents John Marr and Francis Doyle who left the Kildare to make a new life in Manchester.

He unveiled the plaque on Friday, November 2 at Anderson's Bar in Emily Square.

Johnny formed The Smiths with Morrissey in 1982 and the rest is history.

Johnny Marr, with young musicians, Eoin Ryan (left) and Tadhg Fitzgerald, Athy

Fans, Oisin and Mary Grady, Athy

Cllr. Mark Wall, Patricia Berry; Lucina Russell, Co. Kildare Arts Officer; Kim Kuegler, Cllr. Aoife Breslin, Frank Taaffe, Eugene Doyle