WATCH This charming Marr set for Electric Picnic homecoming

Former guitarist of The Smiths and Indie music legend Johnny Marr will make a homecoming of sorts this year when he takes to the main stage of the Electric Picnic.

Marr is one of the new acts added to the Stradbally bill by Festival organisers.

While the festival takes place in Co Laois, the venue is not a million miles from Marr's Irish roots in nearby Kildare

The Manchester native got a warm welcome home to Athy last November when he unveiled a special plaque.

It was dedicated to his family especially his parents John Marr and Francis Doyle who left the Athy area to make a new life in Manchester.

Athy is just 14 kms from Stradbally so its possible Marr's music could be within earshot of his Kildare relatives when he performs in September.

He unveiled the plaque on Friday, November 2 at Anderson's Bar in Emily Square.

Johnny formed The Smiths with Morrissey in 1982 and the rest is history.