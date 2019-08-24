Watch - Poetic start to the Power of Words Festival in Abbeyleix
Reporter:
Stan Henderson
24 Aug 2019
Author Andrea Carter from Ballyfin launched the new Power of Words Festival in Heritage House Abbeyleix on Friday evening.
Ms Carter is the author of the Inishowen Mysteries. The novelist read an extract from her latest book in the series titled Murder at Greysbridge then read two of her favourite Pat Ingoldsby poems saying that when she thinks of Pat she thinks of animals in Pat's whimsical way.
Around 80 people attended the launch where Pat Ingoldsby is being honored as a living poet throughout the festival this weekend.
Launching the festival Ms Carter said: "I'm very happy to be here and to be part of the beginning of this very exciting and new festival in my home county. Amanda and her team have put together a fabulously inclusive programme for both established and emerging writers and for adults and children to enjoy. I wish it huge success for this year and for many years to come."
The festival aims to be an exciting celebration of words: written, spoken, acted and sung.
The Heritage town of Abbeyleix is buzzing with plenty of fun events for people of all ages taking place in various locations in the town over the weekend. Children's events are free.
For a full list of events visit
www.powerofwords.ie or visit The Power of Words Festival on Facebook or @POWabbeyleix on Twitter.
