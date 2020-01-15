WATCH: First exhibition for Portlaoise artist opens in Abbeyleix

An exhibition of 50 colourful, inspirational and vibrant paintings by Portlaoise artist Catherine Brennan are on display in Abbeyleix Library after the opening of her exhibition last week.

The launch attracted art lovers, family members and friends who travelled from near and far to attend the artists first solo art show. Several paintings sold on the launch night on Thursday, January 9.

Catherine also revealed that she has new work for the Dunamaise Arts Centre’s café gallery wall which will be hung next July.

The Abbeyleix exhibition is on view until the end of January during the library’s opening hours.

Ms Brennan can be contacted through her Facebook and Instagram pages or by emailing ccbrennanart@gmail.com.