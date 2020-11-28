WATCH: Did you see our little Laois star on the Late Late Toy Show?

It was all a big mystery what role Laois boy Eli McGlynn would play in the Late Late Toy Show.

Even his mother told the Leinster Express that she didn't know what Eli would be asked to do.

Eli, 7, is a senior infant at Camross National School in Laois and lives in the village.

His big moment came when he drove out on a Desert Commando 4 wheel drive as part of the toy convoy, well after 11pm. It was a good choice as Eli had sent in a video of all of his tractors and trucks to win a spot on the show.

Watch our video, to see Ryan Tubridy announce Eli whom he described as being from Portlaoise and being six years old but we'll forgive you Ryan, it was a great show!

Well done Eli!

