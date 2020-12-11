WATCH Laois singer's beautiful rendition of The Parting Glass with her band The Haar

Multiple award-winning Laois Irish traditional music singer Molly Donnery has released a new single with her band The Haar.

The former member of Camross Comhaltas worked with her bandmates to release a beautifully haunting version of legendary Irish song The Parting Glass on November 27 during the lockdown.

The new track has been given the thumbs up from the Camross branch Comhaltas.

"A massive congratulations to past member Molly Donnery and her band ‘The Haar’ on the release of their new single! It’s a beautiful rendition of The Parting Glass and it’s well worth a listen," the said on Facebook.

Molly worked virtually with Adam Summerhayes, fiddle, Murray Grainger, accordion, Cormac Byrne, bodhrán to record the track which is the first single from their new album which will be released next year.

"We were keen to release something new, and to find a way to make it just flow - improvised and unplanned - as with our previous tracks, in spite of restrictions.

"Our mad plan: Molly would send Cormac a rough vocal track, he’d find a groove that lit up the music and send her his bodhrán track - recorded in one take to video. Molly would then sing over it, leaving space for what she imagined Adam and Murray would do. Over to Murray to add his accordion improvisation. And finally, it came to Adam, who listened through a couple of times before adding the final layer.

"Murray lined up the audios and Adam pulled together the separate videos into one. Somehow the connection was as strong as ever and the improvisations meshed perfectly, despite the distance... Hope you like it!"

The Haar describe themselves as a combination of the fresh talent of traditional Irish singer Molly Donnery with three of the most exciting instrumentalists on the folk and traditional music circuit.

The track is available for download here or via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.

You can buy the digital track for just £1 GBP to send as Christmas gift.