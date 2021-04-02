Laois has a new song that harks back to the Kings of Laois #Listen

100 Snow White Horses is a new album from John Spillane due for independent release on April 2nd 2021.

Inspired by the Cork singer's travels around Ireland, these new songs are full of poetry, Irish mythology and wonder. 100 Snow White Horses is John’s first independent album in 20 years.

The title track 100 Snow White Horses harks back to the Kings of Laois.