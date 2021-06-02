WATCH ‘In the Light Of Heaven’ song written in memory of Laois suicide victim

A song written by a friend of the McCarthy family from Stradbally who've bee bereaved by the loss of their son Keith to suicide will feature in a June Bank Holiday weekend online variety show toraise funds for SOSAD Laois.

Kevin and Sandra and sister, Shauna lost Keith in 2018 when he was aged just 25.

‘In the Light Of Heaven’ was written by Laois songwriter Jimmy Hewitt who says of the song. “I felt it was the only thing I could do to try and help ease their pain”.

Sandra says her family is heartbroken and beyond mending but they want to play their part by helping the fundraiser for a service that may help others.

“We’re so grateful to our very good friend Jimmy Hewitt for taking the time and the care for writing ‘In The Light Of Heaven. The song is all the more poignant for the fact that Kevin and Shauna sing together”

“It is a perpetual legacy for Keith.”

In order to finance the new SOSAD Laois centre, the newly established SOSAD Laois Branch has organised a Virtual Variety Night (online show) featuring acts from all over the county, this show will be broadcast to the people of Laois & beyond on Sunday, June 6 at 8 pm.

Those participating in the event are all local people who have volunteered to participate, they play a very important role and are the “Stars of the Show”.

The stellar line up includes Laois Comhaltas, Music Generation Laois (accompanying the Lynam School of Irish Dancing), Portlaoise GAA, Portlaoise Musical Society, Portlaoise Pantomime Group, Portlaoise Panthers, One of a Kind, popular Priest, Fr Paddy Byrne, Laois School of Music and Heywood Community School. Popular country singer Michael English is also lined up and is sure to be a big draw.

Well-known people including Clare Byrne, Brent Pope and David Norris have kindly come on board to judge the event.

Local Laois mental health campaigner, Christy Bannon from Portlaoise will compere the event.

To watch the online Variety Show go to sosad.live

SOSAD (Save our sons and daughters) is shortly opening an office in Portlaoise to serve the people of Laois.

Check out the Laois SOSAD Facebook page for regular updates.