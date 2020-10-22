WATCH Laois County Council Cathaoirleach takes the lead in #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign

Did you know that every €10 spent locally generates €24 in benefit to the local community? Now more than ever local businesses need our support.

So says the Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald who has encouraged everyone to support our local towns and villages by shopping local.

The Leinster Express will be running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support.