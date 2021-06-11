WATCH: Laois farmers in long tractor protest through Portlaoise

Portlaoise was brought to a standstill this Friday morning May 11 as some 50 tractors gathered to drive into town in a protest over feared losses of income.

The convoy of tractors, machinery and trailers of animals set off from the Portlaoise farm of Cllr Willie Aird beside O'Moore Park, into the town past the Department of Agriculture and Laois County Council offices, up James Fintan Lalor Avenue and around by the town's supermarket shopping area of Kyle before looping back.

Spink farmer John Fitzgerald is chairman of Laois IFA.

He told the Leinster Express why Laois farmers are protesting.

“It’s out of fear, with the new CAP coming and what’s proposed. The last time it changed there was a couple of million taken out of Laois alone. That’s money we spend locally.

“Business people are joining in the protest. They asked to, because if we won’t have it they won’t. They realise the seriousness, and what agriculture means to Ireland."

He said that more EU money is put directed into ecological measures, but not to farmers who are making environmentally positive changes.

“We are asked to carry the can on climate change but we still get less. We have no problem doing our bit, but farming has to be recognised.

