WATCH: 'We all got a little bit' - Laois public react to Budget 2023

Our reporters caught up with the people of Laois to get an insight into their opinions of Budget 2023.
Watch the full video below:
Noel Delaney ND Audit and Advisory, Minister Seán Fleming, Linda Heavy ND Tax, Caroline Hofman CEO Laois Chamber, and Niall Dempsey ND Tax
Zach Touhy with the Portlaoise flag after his team won the AFL Grand Final. Helicopter image: Matheus Bertelli, Pexels.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.