Watch: Burglars filmed searching Laois house

An appeal has been issued to identify four burglars who broke into a Laois house. The burglary, which took place in Borris in Ossory on December 7, featured on the latest episode of RTE's Crimecall on Monday, May 30.
The burglars can be seen rummaging through the property for valuables. Gardai are appealing for information in relation to the crime.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.