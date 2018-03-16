Hedonisitc Electric Picnic 2018 launch #watch

The big Electric Picnic 2018 line-up reveal took at Urban Plant life Dublin this week.

The dramatic reveal featured trapeze act Headonbody, music by Mango and Mathman, Galway Street Club and Skatueques.

After announcing Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D as the headliners, Electric Picnic has confirmed that all weekend tickets for 2018 are now completely sold out, yet again demonstrating the unwavering popularity of Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival.

For those of you lucky enough to get tickets, keep your eyes peeled for more exciting announcements over the coming months.

Electric Picnic will take place in Stradbally Hall, Laois from August 31 to September 2.