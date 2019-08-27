WATCH: Electric Picnic organisers plan for weekend rain but hope it 'blows past' to UK

All eyes are on the Irish weather forecast for the Electric Picnic weekend and festival organisers said they are planning for rain on Friday but they hope it 'blows past' to the UK.

Melvin Benn is the CEO of Festival Republic which runs Electric Picnic. The Leinster Express asked him about the 'heavy rain' in the weather forecast for Hozier and Billie Eilish on the first night of the festival, according to Met Éireann.

"I believe weather exists 356 days a year and we get through. The Picnic, rain or shine, it makes not a blind bit of difference as far as I can see, I don't think it makes any difference to the punters. Everybody loves it to be sunny but it's not going to spoil anything if it's not sunny.

"We always have contingency but sometimes in Laois, you need a little bit more contingency, you need planning so we are planning for that rain. We hope it blows past and just flicks over and lands on the UK and doesn't bother stopping here in Ireland but we suspect that might not be the case, we are very much planning for that weather to come," he said.

Mr Benn didn't elaborate on what plans they have in place for rain at the weekend. See the weekend forecast in the link below.

