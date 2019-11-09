WATCH: Laois hurler features on RTÉ's The Late Late Show

Laois and Borris in Ossory-Kilcotton hurler Matthew Whelan made an appearance on Friday night's The Late Late Show on RTE One.

Whelan has been a mainstay in Laois hurling teams for the past 13 years and this year was an integral part of Eddie Brennan's side who captured the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup at Croke Park back in July.

They famously went on to send ripples through hurling circles across the country with their shock defeat of Dublin at O'Moore Park to set up an All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipperary, but the eventual All-Ireland champions proved a step too far for Brennan's team.

After the game Laois hurlers did a lap of honour on the pitch at Croke Park as a tribute to their adoring fans, and it was a photograph of this that brought Whelan to Donnybrook.

During a segment highlighting a selection of photographs from across the year, Whelan recapped on a remarkable year for Laois hurling. Watch below: