WATCH Portlaoise GAA emerges from Covid-19 lockdown to host the Laois GAA hurling squad

It was fitting that June evening summer sunshine was the backdrop for reopening of Portlaoise's GAA grounds in Rathleague.

The pitches looked resplendent and it was fitting that the first players to use the grounds were the Laois intercounty hurlers led by Eddie Brennan.

Fittingly, Club chairman Jas Reilly had the honour of opening the gates after the Covid-19 lockdown.

He was ably assisted by Malcolm Nealon, Secretary, Declan McEvoy, Treasurer, Liam Breen, Groundsman, Ollie Byrne, Maintenance.

Covid-19 signs have been erected around the grounds to remind players and others of the precautions they must take to avoid infection.