WATCH: Laois hurling captain Paddy Purcell delivers winning Joe McDonagh speech in Croke Park

Laois hurling captain Paddy Purcell hopes Laois' win in the Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park has been long overdue and a day which will make Laois proud.

Making a winning debut in Croke Park, Paddy said it was a dream come true to play in GAA HQ. He said the win should make Laois people proud.

"Today has been a very long time coming for Laois hurling. We had a lot of low days along the way but all the tears down the years have been worth it for this moment.

"For us to wear the blue and white of lovely Laois makes us extremely proud and I hope we have made the Laois people all around the world smile and be proud to be from Laois today," he said.

He thanked everybody involved but towards the end of his speech, the captain asked Laois stalwart Pat Delaney to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand to celebrate by lifting the cup.

The victory means Laois will play in the Leinster Championship next year and face Dublin in this year's All-Ireland Liam McCarthy All Ireland Hurling series.

A win in that game would pitch Laois up against Tipperary.