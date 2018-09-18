WATCH: Portlaoise company's 'Irish-French' food fusion hits Ploughing 2018

Portlaoise company 'Le Skinny Chef' has got taste buds tingling at the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly.

Aymar Gourdet from France and Greta Franco from Spain brought their company, which is based in Portlaoise, on the road to Screggan as they appeared at the Local Enterprise Office's small business tent.

PICTURED: Aymar Gourdet and Greta Franco from the Laois-based Le Skinny Chef

Le Skinny Chef creates 'Irish-French' fusion foods, including pesto spreads, dips and soups. They were representing Laois supported by the Local Enterprise Office at their small businesses tent.

The Leinster Express spoke to Aymar about the venture on site in Screggan. You can see the video at the head of this article.