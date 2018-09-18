Laois farmer leads walk to remember farm accident victims at Ploughing 2018

Embrace FARM founder and Laois farmer Brian Rohan led a walk today remembering those who have lost their lives in farm accidents, including his own father.

Following his Dad's death, Brian set up Embrace Farm to offer support to families dealing with the aftermath of farm accidents and those families were a large part of the opening ceremony at this year's Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.

The Ploughing marked the culmination of Embrace FARM's ‘Our Drive to Remember’ 32 county tractor drive campaign in memory of lives lost and seriously injured on Irish farms and in raising awareness for farm safety.

It arrived at the WR Shaw Stand at the show at 10.15am on Row 16, stand no 334. That was followed at 11.30am by the ‘Walk of Light,' seen in the video above, with Brian Rohan & Willie John Kehoe from NPA HQ to the Opening Ceremony of National Ploughing Championships at the main bandstand.

At 11.45am, The Embrace FARM candle was lit prior to the opening ceremony of the National Ploughing Championship. Prayers were led by Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, Denis Nulty.

The epic journey began at the Tullamore Show on August 12 with a tractor kindly sponsored by W.R. Shaw, Tullamore to use on the drive.

The tractor moved around the country, with approximately one county per day covered in its miles. The organisers received great support from Macra Na Feirme clubs nationally and Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster in Northern Ireland who came on board to drive the tractor and coordinate it within each county.

Throughout the 32 counties, Wellies have been placed in a link box attached to the tractor by families who have been affected by a farming accident.

These Wellies will be displayed at the Embrace FARM stand within the Health & Safety Authority Village at Block 4, Row 14, Stand 299 throughout the Ploughing Championships.

Embrace FARM received its charity status in 2017, as part of the commitment to the governance of this it launches its first Annual Report on Wednesday, September 19.