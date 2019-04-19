WATCH: Laois Rose hopeful Ciara Walsh is a make-up artist with thousands of YouTube hits

As proud local media sponsor of the Laois Rose of Tralee 2019, the Leinster Express is happy to introduce this year's Laois Rose hopefuls.

Introducing Laois Rose 2019 entrant Ciara Walsh from Portlaoise. Watch her introduction video above and read her profile below.

"My name's Ciara Walsh, I’m 18 years old I’ve lived in Portlaoise town all my life! I absolutely love this town! After the leaving cert back in 2018, I started working in John Coss Creative hair, where I’m getting trained.

"Back in November 2018 I packed my bags and headed over to London to live and study makeup for the month by myself. It was a life-changing experience I loved my time over there, but it's very true what they say you don’t miss your hometown till you leave it!

"I am now a certified makeup artist in fashion, media and tv. I love spending time with my animals they are so precious to me, I started my YouTube channel back when I was about 15 or so, one of more cringe-worthy videos reached 222k views which is a crazy achievement for me I always wanted to be on youtube just never knew what way to approach it! until I found the makeup side of youtube I've ventured in the different areas of it you’ve got to start somewhere!! I want to be able to put my voice out there for the people!"

The Laois Rose selection night takes place on Friday, April 19 at Castle Durrow from 7.15 pm. Tickets are €25 and some will be available on the night.

