WATCH: Amazing performance by Laois Rose entrant Lisa McEvoy

A stunning song by the final entrant of the Laois Rose 2019 selection had the crowd in cheers.

Lisa McEvoy ended the entertaining night in style with her rendition of Caledonia.

"This song is close to myself and my family and friends in the audience, I sang it for my uncle's funeral and within days I sang it again for one of my best friend's mother's funeral," said Lisa.

The selection night in Castle Durrow was won by student nurse Sharon Bergin.