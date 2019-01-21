WATCH - Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner's prediction on extent of cold snap

The mild winter has finally yielded to a belt of bitterly cold weather and Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner has issued its verdict on the potential for Beast from the East levels in the short term.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Monday going into Tuesday.

It forecasts that Tuesday will 'very cold' with a mix of hail, rain sleet and snow possible.

However, forecasters do not expect the weather to stay cold all week. Mild and wet weather is on the menu for Thursday and Friday.

At the end of last week, computer models indicated a slightly different jet stream position for this Friday compared to latest projections.



As this graphic illustrates, small changes in the jet stream can result in very different weather for the UK... pic.twitter.com/1lDfDbCXO7 January 21, 2019

The Met Office in the UK partners with Met Éireann in forecasting especially extreme events. Last week it had predicted the possible arrival of Siberian weather and, like the Irish forecaster, it has issued weather warning for Monday and Tuesday.

However, its 10 day forecast is saying the cold will not hit hard and there could be a return of milder conditions this week.

There is a potential for colder weather to return this weekend. www.leinsterexpress.ie will keep you up to date.