Met Éireann issues official snow ice weather warning

Met Éireann has issued its first snow ice weather warning of the year as the cold snap is set to worsen.

A Status Yellow warning for the whole country goes live on Monday evening for ice and slippery conditions due to the accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

Scattered sleet and snow showers most frequent across Ulster and Connacht will occur but some showers penetrating into central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry further south.

Accumulations generally 1-2cm expected.

Wintry showers becoming confined to northern areas by late evening.

The warning is valid from Monday, January 21 at 9 pm to Tuesday, January 22 at 7pm.

Outbreaks of rain already over the western half of the country will continue to gradually extend eastwards to all areas during the course of the afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy for a time and may be preceded by sleet over northern hills. Winds fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest in direction with Gales along Atlantic coasts. Clearer colder conditions with wintry showers will follow later in the evening as winds veer northwest. Cold, with highest temperatures ranging 4 degrees Celsius in the north to 8 degrees Celsius in the south.

TONIGHT - MONDAY 21ST JANUARY

Tonight will bring clear spells and scattered wintry showers, the showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow with the risk of the odd thundery burst. The showers heavy over hills and mountains. Cold with frost and icy patches on untreated roads and paths. Lowest temperatures will range -2 to +2 degrees Celsius, in a light or moderate westerly breeze.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 22ND JANUARY

Cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers with a light dusting of snow to begin the day in parts. The showers will be of rain, hail, sleet and snow and most frequent in parts of the West and North of the country. Wintry showers becoming confined to northern areas by late evening. Top temperatures of just 3 to 6 Celsius, in moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds but occasionally strong along coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Cold signal through much of this week with frost, icy patches and some wintry precipitation at times. Possibly becoming a less cold later Thursday into Friday, before turning colder again.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers will become largely confined to western and northern coasts with a few wintry falls possible across parts of Ulster. Overall dry however but with long clear spells allowing a widespread frost to set in along with icy stretches. Cold, with lows of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees Celsius, in light westerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Many central, eastern and southeastern areas will remain largely dry through the day but clouding over after a crisp frosty start. Dull from early on in other areas throughout the day, with showery rain gradually moving in off the Atlantic. Some of this will arrive into the east later too. Feeling cold in light northwest breezes, with afternoon highs of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius (coldest across the eastern half of the country). Some showery rain in parts early Wednesday night, before becoming mostly dry under broken cloud. Cold and frosty where any clear breaks occur at length, but overall a lot of cloud cover about generally. Lows of minus 2 to plus 5 degrees Celsius, in near calm

THURSDAY: There is still some uncertainty with regard to Thursday's forecast, but current indications suggest it will be a cold, calm and frosty start with sunny spells. However cloud, mist and patchy outbreaks of rain are likely to move in across the country from the west. Rather cold after dark, with frost setting in where any clear breaks occur at length. Mist and fog about too, in near calm. Lows of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius.

FRIDAY: Milder than recent days with highs of 8 to 10 degrees, in moderate westerly winds. Rather cloudy with patchy drizzle, mainly showing up across Atlantic counties. The best of any sunny spells are likely across the midlands and east.