Met Éireann forecasts cold weather snap biting back quickly

Met Éireann is forecasting a very short lull from the cold weather snap with a warning of biting gale force winds with a wind chill that will make it bitterly cold.

The forecast for the weekend is a revision of hopes that temperatures would rise on Saturday and Sunday. The latest predictions is for a belt of cold weather to return after 48 hours of relief.

In her weather bulletin after the RTÉ evening news on Wednesday, January 23, forecaster Michelle Dillon said the mild front which will now only last through Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will jump to 10 degrees on Thursday but it will not last. She said a dry day on Friday would be followed by heavy rain into Saturday morning blown in by a cold polar maritime front with gale force winds.

"Once the rain clears to the south the wind will swing around to a northwesterly direction it will get much colder and we will be back into the cold showery regime for Saturday and Sunday too with a biting cold northerly wind feeling even colder with maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees feeling even colder with the added wind chill effect," said Ms Dillon.

After this cold windy day on Saturday, Met Éireann said temperatures will dip to freezing overnight and into Sunday morning with temperatures of 0 to 3 C, with some frost and icy patches.

Winds will ease on Sunday and showers are expected to die away and it is expected to be cold and bright with, but still some scattered wintry showers mostly in the north and west. Temperatures will just reach just 4 to 7 degrees. That brisk north to northwest breeze will persist for a time too. The winds are expected to ease overnight with frost developing fairly widely and some icy roads. Lowest temperatures of zero to -3 C..

The forecaster is cautious about next week but snow could be on the cards. It says current indications suggest next week will be cold and rather unsettled. There will be frosty nights and an increased risk of wintry precipitation.

